AGARTALA: INTACH Tripura chapter has condemned the state government’s decision to use Durbar Hall of Ujjayanta Palace to host dinner for G20 delegates on April 3.

In a statement, MK Pragya Debbarma, convenor of INTACH Tripura chapter, said that many are not aware, but an official dinner was hosted at the Ujjayanta Palace Durbar Hall for a few top delegates.

As the name indicates, the Durbar Hall was not merely a room but a historical and sacred place, and has been held dearly by the people of Tripura, Debbarma said.

It has been respected for over 122 years by one and all, Debbarma added.

“It was used for coronation/installation ceremony of the rulers of Tripura, which were religious in nature and for important, official purposes and never entertainment or dining!”

“Even when the Ujjayanta Palace was used as the state assembly building in the past, prior to becoming a museum, it was used for official purposes by the respected speaker. Unfortunately, the identity of the Durbar Hall is being tarnished now by the state government and this has shocked us.”

“On the one hand, they speak of respecting our centuries old Indian culture, the visionary Maharajas and our rich historic past but on the other hand, discrete parties are held- such hypocrisy must be known and be condemned by the people!,” the statement read.

Pragya Debbarma, who is also the sister of Tripura royal scion and TIPRA party chairman Pradyot Debbarma said that it seems that the dinner was to be hosted in a five-star hotel, but the authorities suddenly decided that the Durbar Hall should be used instead.

“…the horribly placed statue where the throne used to be and gaudy dining arrangement in the Hall is insulting and shows disrespect for our heritage and customary, religious practices and rites,” she said.

She claimed that there were plans by the Museum authorities to recreate the Durbar Hall with a replica of the throne/chaturdala, for the purpose of educating citizens but with this disrespectful attitude, we fear the worst and ask the state government of Tripura to honour historic spaces and give it the dignity it deserves.”