KOHIMA: Global Naga Forum (GNF) in Nagaland has sought the intervention of G20 members for reaching a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

“We are making a fervent… appeal to you with hopeful expectations: a) your diplomatic intervention with the Government of India to resume and complete the negotiation for a peaceful resolution of the Indo-Naga political problem,” the GNF appealed.

The GNF also sought the intervention of the G20 members in ensuring “repeal of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958)” from Nagaland.

GNF said that sustainable economic growth is not possible unless Nagaland is politically stable and stated that the Naga people want peace and to have ‘mutually beneficial collaborations’ with the neighbours in the region.

Also read: Supreme Court stays order cancelling local body polls in Nagaland

The GNF stated: “Naga people know — from our experience of the last seven decades of political imposition and military oppression by India and Myanmar — that without political self-determination and stability based on the rule of law, there can be no dependable and sustainable economic growth.”

It added: “We long for peace in our homeland and for mutually beneficial collaborations with our neighbors in the region, which happens to be situated in an important geopolitical junction in Asia, and is therefore important also for the rest of the world.”

It also hoped that the G20 Summit in Nagaland will lead to investments and grant-driven projects not just for Nagas living in India but also for Nagas in Myanmar.

It also appealed to the global community “pressure the Myanmar government to take urgent developmental action”.