DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government has declared all private hospitals in the state as tobacco-free zone with effect from April 11.

The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with the Nagaland Private Practitioners Association under the chairmanship of health and family welfare department commissioner and secretary Y Kikheto Sema on April 4, an official release said on Wednesday.

The health and family welfare department had earlier declared all government hospitals, health care units and health offices in the state as tobacco-free zone with effect from February 2023.

Recollecting the relentless contribution of private hospitals in the fight against Covid-19 during the pandemic, Sema conveyed appreciation of the government to the private hospitals for their collaboration in various healthcare services.

He appealed to the private hospitals to continue to work together even in the days to come and participate in the health information collection system of the department so that health information from both the public and private sector is captured in real-time.

Sema said with the aim to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses, the central government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana campaign under the pharmaceuticals department.

He urged the private hospitals to come on board the scheme and use generic medicines which are available through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra so as to reduce the healthcare expenditure of every citizen, particularly the poor patients.

Responding to the appeal of Sema on private practice by government doctors, nurses or other employees, the Nagaland Private Practitioners Association assured not to engage employees of the government in private hospitals in compliance with the provisions of the Nagaland Health Care Establishment Act 1997.

The department assured the association to fast-track the process of approval and renewal of licenses under the Act.

To promote the policy of ‘ease of doing business’, the department said it will develop a portal to enable online submission of applications and will also discuss with respective authorities on various statutory requirements for registration of hospitals for speedy approvals.