SHILLONG: The peace talks between the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), the Meghalaya and the central governments are still at an informal stage.

This was informed by interlocutor for the HNLC – Sadon Blah on Tuesday (April 11).

Blah said that the peace talks are at an informal stage due to “issues regarding the technicalities of the peace talks”.

“Delay to start the peace talks is due to some issues regarding the technicalities of the peace talks,” Blah told reporters.

“The peace talks cannot be rushed since it has been a struggle for almost 40 years. The delay to start the peace talks is due to some issues regarding the technicalities of the peace talks,” Blah said.

The HNLC interlocutor, who is also the president of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), hoped that the peace talks conclude on a peaceful note.

He added that negotiations between the HNLC, Meghalaya and central governments thus far has been successful.

However, Sadon Blah said that a peace talk cannot be 100 percent unconditional.

He said that the HNLC has pushed for one condition and that is – the Instrument of Accession.

“If it is unconditional then we don’t need to talk. There are political issues and agenda concerning the stand of the HNLC which has been there for the last 35 to 37 years,” he said.