SHILLONG: Body of a man from Assam was recovered from a car at 9th mile area in Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya.

The deceased person has been identified as Mithun Sen from Guwahati city in Assam.

The body of the man was recovered from a tourist vehicle bearing registration number AS01FC6912.

The vehicle was spotted by locals opposite the entrance gate of CRPF camp in the area and informed the police about it.

The deceased hails from Jayanagar in Guwahati city of Assam.

The body was then taken to the Nongpoh civil hospital in Meghalaya for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police has started an investigation into the case.