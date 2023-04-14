Shillong: The A·chik Conscious Holistic Integrated Krima (ACHIK) organization has issued an open letter warning that it will approach the Supreme Court of India if there is any compromise on the cut-off date of 1972 for the roster system, as envisaged by the Meghalaya High Court.

The roster system is intended to bring equity to the injustices meted out to the A·chik people.

The Garo group maintains that the year 1972 should be considered for the roster system of the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy.

The ACHIK society demands that the petition be included in discussions at the next Cabinet Meeting or All Party Meet, whichever is convened.

The organization warns that if any injustice is done to A·chik people, the group will resort to democratic rallies and demonstrations.

Furthermore, the ACHIK has also put forward its demand for the establishment of the winter capital/second capital in Tura, citing historical marginalization, economic deprivation, social discrimination, and political exclusion for the Garo community.

The undersigned members of the ACHIK write with profound respect and humble submission, bringing to the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong the long-standing injustices that the A·chik people have endured since the inception of the state.