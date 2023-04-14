GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near Guwahati.

He dedicated the AIIMS to the nation.

The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi in May 2017.

The ambitious project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,120 crores.

Immediately after, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar in Assam.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guwahati at around 11:30 am.

He was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by state chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam on Friday to also dedicate Rs 14,300 crore development projects on the first day of the state’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’ and Assamese New Year.