GUWAHATI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati will be a boon for entire northeastern region, said Prof (Dr) Ashok Puranik, executive director of AIIMS.

He was addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Bridging the healthcare gap in northeastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati on April 14 next, which will be the first AIIMS of the region, he added.

Briefing the media, Dr Ashok Puranik said that AIIMS Guwahati have started the patient care services via telemedicine from 2022 and limited OPD for local residents started.

Most of the clinical departments are functional.

He further stated that MBBS course started in AIIMS Guwahati from the academic year 2020-21.

The first batch of MBBS students at AIIMS, Guwahati started their classes from a temporary campus at Narakasur hilltop, in the Institute of Paramedical Sciences adjoining Guwahati Medical College.

On the March 5, 2022, the academic and administrative activities shifted to the permanent campus at Changsari.

Currently there are 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nursing officers and 12 senior residents at AIIMS Guwahati.

To facilitate clinical exposure and clinical postings as per curriculum for 4th and 5th semester students, MOU has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital.

Pavni Gupta, deputy director of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati moderated the press conference.

Among others Dr Bhupen Barman, DMS, HoD General Medicine, AIIMS, Guwahati and Dr Kaustav Kumar Bairagi, DMS, HoD Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS Guwahati were present during the press conference.