GUWAHATI: Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP, Hema Malini, on April 14 tendered her apology through her Twitter account after after greeting Bihar instead of Assam on Bihu.

Tendering her apology, Hema Malini tweeted, “By mistake, I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam.”

By mistake?I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam? pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

Notably, Bollywood actor once christened as Dream Girl and BJP Lok Sabha MP, Hema Malini found herself in trouble and faced backlash for her alleged ignorance about festivals of the country.

Bihu is the most important festival of Assam and the Assamese people are emotionally attached to it.

It may be recalled that on April 13 she tweeted, “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month.”