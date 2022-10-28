CHANDIGARH: Union home minister Amit Shah has claimed that overall security situation in the Northeast region of India has vastly improved over the last eight years since the BJP came to power at the centre.

Amit Shah said that since 2014, there has been at least 74 percent decline in insurgency related activities in the Northeast.

Moreover, he claimed that there has also been 60 percent decline in casualties amongst security forces and about 90 percent decline in civilian casualties in the last eight years.

Amit Shah made this big statement in regards to the security scenario in the Northeast while addressing the Chintan Shivir of state home ministers held at Sarajkund in Haryana.

The Chintan Shivir of state home ministers at Sarajkund in Haryana was held from October 27 to October 28.

He highlighted the peace pacts that were signed with the militant outfits like – NLFT, NDFB and Karbi Anglong insurgents under which over 9000 militants have surrendered.

Shah said that signing of these peace agreement has ensured lasting peace in the Northeast states.

The union home minister added that with the advent of peace in northeast, the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) has also been withdrawn from over 60 percent areas.