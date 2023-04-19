Guwahati: India is expected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s “State of World Population Report, 2023” released on Wednesday.

The report estimates India’s population at 1.4286 billion, while China’s population stands at 1.4257 billion.

The United States is ranked third, with an estimated population of 340 million.

The report reflects data available as of February 2023. Earlier, Population experts projected that India would overtake China this month.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested with arms & ammo in Nagaon’s Rupohihat

However, the report did not specify a date for when this change would take place, as data coming out of India and China are uncertain.

India’s last census was conducted in 2011. The next scheduled one was in 2021 but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Although India and China together will account for more than one-third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, the population growth in both countries has been slowing, with a much faster pace in China than in India.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces establishment of 219 high schools in tea garden areas

India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years before.

The UNFPA representative for India, Andrea Wojnar, said that population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm but should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are upheld.