Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of 219 new high schools in the tea garden areas of Assam.

This comes along with the provincialisation of 422 tea garden-managed schools, including 419 Lower Primary (LP) schools, two Middle English (M.E) schools and one High School.

Assam government from now on will manage these schools.

The move to provincialize these schools was taken in March by the state cabinet.

Two posts of assistant teachers in each of the LP schools, three posts of teachers in the ME schools, and six posts of teachers in the High School managed by the Tea Gardens were created then.

Following this decision, the students of these schools will now receive mid-day meals, uniforms, free textbooks, and government teachers.

The concerned District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of Schools will ensure a proper working relationship between the newly appointed teachers and existing tea garden-engaged teachers, as well as a harmonious environment in the schools with better academic coordination.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet, said, “We are continuously working for the welfare of our tea garden communities. The provincialisation of 419 elementary schools and the establishment of 219 new high schools in tea gardens reflect our strong commitment to the community.”