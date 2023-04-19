Guwahati: Mizoram has been found to be the happiest state in India, according to a study conducted by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram.

Mizoram, which is the second state in India to achieve 100% literacy, offers its students opportunities for growth even in difficult circumstances.

The happiness index of Mizoram is based on six parameters, including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19’s effect on happiness, and physical and mental health.

Despite having a high number of broken families, Mizoram’s children are not left bereft, as they have peers in similar situations, working mothers, and financial independence from an early age.

Mizoram’s social structure also contributes to the happiness of its youth.

The report also highlighted the story of two students from Government Mizo High School in Aizawl, Mizoram. Despite facing many difficulties, they remain optimistic and excel in their studies.

One hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out, while the other aspires to join the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The state encourages youth employment, with children typically finding employment around the age of 16 or 17, regardless of gender.

This is encouraged, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys.