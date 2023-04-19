Guwahati: In the past few days, over 800 refugees from Myanmar have reportedly arrived in the Champhai district of Mizoram, fleeing from intense civil war and aerial bombing of villages by the military junta in their country.

Leaders of the Village-Level Committees on Myanmar Refugees (VLCMR) in the area confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Officials said that 820 refugees have entered their village, and another 30 people have taken shelter in Vaphai village from the Chin state of Myanmar.

Currently, there are 1,812 refugees taking shelter in Farkawn village alone, originating from Halkha town, Thantlang town, Tlangpui, Farkawn, and Tlanglo villages in Myanmar.

The intensified civil war between the Myanmar army, known as Tatmadaw, and ethnic insurgent groups along with the local civilian resistance force in the Chin state is the primary reason behind the fresh influx, according to Lalrindika.

The frequent ambush of Tatmadaw patrols by cadres of militant groups and the local civilian militia, mainly the Chin Defense Force (CDF), has reportedly led to retaliation by the Myanmar army through artilleries and aerial bombardment on settlements.

This has forced many people to flee their towns and villages.

On Saturday, 40 houses were gutted in Hniarlawnthar hamlet within Halkha town, the headquarters of the Chin state, forcing many people to flee their homes.

Mizoram has already hosted over 31,000 refugees from Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021.