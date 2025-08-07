Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of History in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of History

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization: Open.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18/08/2025 (Monday) at 11.00 a.m.

The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall in the office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

Candidates must report before one hour of commencement of interview before the selection committee for document verification/ registration

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates/ testimonials for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here