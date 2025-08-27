Dimapur: A 9-year-old girl who went missing from Rengma colony in Nagaland’s Dimapur on August 3 has been rescued by Dimapur police from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh on August 22, Dimapur DCP (crime) said in a release on Wednesday.

The rescued child is currently housed at Child Welfare Committee Home, Dimapur.

Five accused, including a woman, involved in the case have been arrested.

The release said a team of investigating officers launched an operation, circulating WT messages across the Northeast and gathering vital information through local sources, after an FIR was lodged by the father of the missing child on the day of her disappearance at Dimapur women police station.

Police said two accused were apprehended from Diphu, two from Jorhat and one from Tezpur in Assam.

The two accused, who were arrested by Diphu police, are husband and wife and have been identified as Nitu Nath (31) and Protima Rajbongshi (30). The Dimapur women police station personnel took custody of the arrested couple from Diphu police station.

During investigation, the arrested couple revealed that the child was abducted at the request of a co-accused. They also admitted to having sold the child in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 80,000.

Based on their statements, police identified two more suspects from Jorhat—Basu Dep Tanti (38) and Subhan Ali (52).

Acting on the leads provided by them, the Dimapur police apprehended another co-accused Milan Da Teta (38) from Biswanath Chariali under Tezpur in Assam.

During questioning, Milan disclosed the whereabouts of the child, leading to her rescue.

According to the victim’s statement, the child was deceived and forcibly taken away under false assurances. The minor was also reported to have been physically assaulted by the couple and was instructed to tell others that she belonged to the Adivasi community. However, the child mentioned that she was treated well during her time in Arunachal Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused are linked to a larger human trafficking network.