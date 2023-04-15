Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, Champhai, successfully thwarted yet another alleged attempt to smuggle illegal areca nuts in Mizoram.

The joint team carried out an operation in the general area of Hmunhmeltha, Champhai based on specific information.

A total of 480 bags of illegal areca nuts, with an estimated value of Rs 2.68 crore were seized in the operation.

The recovered consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts has become a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Despite strict measures, the illegal trade of areca nuts persists, and law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on such activities.