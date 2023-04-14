GUWAHATI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further bring “Ease of Justice”.

This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati city of Assam on Friday (April 14).

PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the closing ceremony of platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati high court.

PM Narendra Modi stressed on use of technology to speed up justice delivery system, especially in remote areas of Northeast.

PM Narendra Modi said: “Technology can deliver justice in remote areas of the country – like those in the Northeast.”

PM Narendra Modi further termed the Gauhati high court as a “unique high court”.

Also read: Assam: Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati; dedicates to nation

“The Gauhati high court is unique. It has most jurisdiction. This high court controls other Northeast states apart from Assam,” said PM Narendra Modi in Guwahati, Assam.

“India still has many colonial-era laws that have now become redundant. We have repealed over 2000 of those laws,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati in Assam.

After the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi inspected the newly constructed buildings of the first AIIMS in the Northeast.

He exuded confidence that inauguration of AIIMS-Guwahati in Assam will strengthen medical infrastructure in the Northeast.

Also read: Meghalaya | Body of Assam man found inside car in Ri-Bhoi

PM Modi said: “On the auspicious occasion of Bihu, Assam and entire Northeast has got an AIIMS and other healthcare infrastructure projects.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar districts of Assam.