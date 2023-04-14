The festive season of spring is celebrated in galore in Assam with the arrival of Rongali Bihu which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Rongali Bihu,also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most important festivas that is celebrated in pomp and grandeur by the Assamese people.

Among the three types of Bihu- Magh, Bohag and Kati- Bohag Bihu is one of the most enjoyable festivals of Assam as it is celebrated with beautiful songs and dances.

This year, Rongali Bihu has begun on April 14 and will end on April 16 commemorating the onset of the harvest season.

During Bohag Bihu, the people wear traditional attires and perform Bihu dance to the beats of musical instruments like dhol, pepa and gogona.

The festival signifies communal harmony, social cohesion expressing the joy and exhilaration of the arrival of the spring season.

On this joyous occasion, let us celebrate the festival by sending wishes and greetings to their loved ones:

Rongali Bihu 2023: Wishes

May the bright Bihu celebrations bring you pleasure and tranquility. Wishing you the happiest of Bihu festivities with your family and friends.

Let us warm our hearts and welcome Bihu with open arms. Let us have spectacular parties to kick off the new year.

May this beautiful celebration fill your homes and hearts with joy, incredible positivism, and vivid energy.

Happy Bohag Bihu! Let’s begin this New Year with love and positivity.

May the rhythm of the Bihu dance fill your life with joy and excitement. Happy Rongali Bihu 2023!

May the melodies of the pepa and the beats of the dhol bring positivity and prosperity to your life. Happy Rongali Bihu!

Let’s celebrate the spirit of Rongali Bihu with family and friends, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Wishing you a very happy Rongali Bihu!

Rongali Bihu 2023: Greetings

Wishing you a prosperous Rongali Bihu, with new hopes, new dreams, and new opportunities. Happy Rongali Bihu 2023!

May the joy of Rongali Bihu fill your heart and home with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Rongali Bihu 2023!

Happy Rongali Bihu 2023! Wishing you a blooming Rongali Bihu, just like the flowers in spring, with happiness and prosperity in abundance.