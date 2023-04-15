Guwahati: The police in Nagaon, Assam seized a rhino horn on Friday after tracking down a suspected poacher in Santijaan of Batadrava in the district.

The Nagaon Police conducted a search operation in the Santijaan area based on the specific information they received about the presence of a suspected poacher.

The accused was identified as Hatem Ali.

In an attempt to evade capture, Ali fled the scene, but the police were later able to seize a rhino horn from his hideout located in a wholesale fish market in the Santijaan area.

Rhino poaching has been a recurring issue in Assam, with several cases reported each year.

Earlier on April 3, three rhino poachers were apprehended in the Dhemaji district.

The police caught Bheem Doley, Ram Mili, and Jon Pegu during an operation in the Gogamukh area of Dhemaji and seized a rhino horn weighing 950 grams and measuring 8 inches in length.

All three individuals were residents of Dhokuakhana in the Lakhimpur district.

The police are yet to ascertain how Ali got hold of the horn seized. An operation is on to track down Hatem Ali.