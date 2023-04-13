Aizawl: Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the former CEO of Mizoram Khadi and Village Industries Board (MKVIB) Lalsawmzuala in a graft case on Wednesday.

The former CEO was convicted by the special court on Tuesday under sections 409 and 477A of the Indian Penal Code for misappropriating over Rs nine lakh of ‘Swarojgar Credit Card’ (SCC) loan margin money and another Rs nine lakh under Rural Employment Generation Programme by abusing his official position and forging fake bills.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will undergo imprisonment of two years, the court said.

Special judge HTC Lalrinchhana said that leniency was shown to the convicted person as the prosecution failed to prove that the embezzled money was pocketed by him.

The convict, who is becoming very old, is not in good health and is not in the likelihood of undergoing imprisonment for a long period, the court said.

He has also not been convicted in any criminal cases, it added.