Aizawl: A former CEO of the Mizoram Khadi and Village Industries Board (MKVIB) has been convicted in a corruption case by the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge H.T.C Lalrinchhana on Tuesday, with sentencing set to take place on Wednesday.

Lalsawmzuala was found guilty of abusing his official position, committing a criminal breach of trust, and falsifying accounts under sections 409 and 477A of the Indian Penal Code.

The charges related to his misappropriation of over Rs 9 lakh in Swarojgar Credit Card (SCC) loan margin money under the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), intended for the functioning of the ‘Khan Sari Plant’ at Saitual area, involving 497 beneficiaries during his tenure as CEO.

Additionally, Lalsawmzuala had embezzled Rs 9 lakh under the Rural Employment Generation Programme, using fake bills.