Guwahati: Law enforcement officials reportedly seized a significant quantity of narcotics from two suspected drug traffickers in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The operation was conducted on National Highway 29 in Tarabasa in Karbi Anglong, where a team of Assam Police intercepted a Maruti Alto vehicle and discovered a large number of intoxicating tablets.

According to sources, the two individuals driving the vehicle, Sarabong Tiso and Jonsing Kro, were immediately arrested in connection with drug trafficking.

The seized narcotics included various types of intoxicating tablets, which are believed to have been smuggled into the region from other parts of the country.

The police suspect that the drugs were intended for sale in the local market.

Both Sarabong Tiso and Jonsing Kro have been taken into custody for further investigation.