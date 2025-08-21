Imphal: In a joint operation, sleuths from the Narcotics and Border Affairs (NAB) and civil police arrested three alleged drug traffickers, including a woman, and seized suspected heroin smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar via Chandel district on Wednesday, police reported on Thursday.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the joint team intercepted a light green four-wheeler on a state highway in Kakching district while it was transporting smuggled items from Chandel district, which borders Myanmar to the south.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the subsequent search, the team recovered 91 soap cases containing suspected heroin or brown sugar, weighing approximately 1.12 kg (excluding the packaging), from the vehicle.

Police arrested the three occupants of the vehicle to investigate the source and intended destination of the contraband.

Officials estimated the street value of the seized drugs at around Rs 2 crore in the international illicit drug market.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Manipur Police, the operation took place in the Wabagai Lamkhai Thongkha area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district.

Authorities later identified the suspects as Thinmai Kaisidindou Liangmei (53), of Taban village, Tamenglong district, Lunghipuiliu (37), of Kawalong, Tamenglong district, and Nanathongliu (42), of Makui, Kangpokpi district

The team seized 91 soap cases containing heroin powder (approx. 1.12 kg), one Bolero four-wheeler, five mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession

Police have handed over the arrestees, along with the seized drugs and the impounded vehicle, to the appropriate police station for further legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.