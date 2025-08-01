Imphal: A man was arrested along with arms, ammunition, and contraband cough syrup during a joint operation carried out by the Imphal East District Police and the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police in Manipur on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Thingujam Prabin Singh (28), was apprehended from his residence at Wangkhei Keithel Ashangbi in Imphal East district.

During the search, officials recovered a firearm with 9mm and 7.62 mm ammunition, a bulletproof iron plate along with a jacket, 112 bottles of Tussrex-TR cough syrup containing Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride, Rs 32,600 in cash, an iPhone, an Aadhaar card, and an SBI debit card.

Authorities stated that Singh was arrested under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023. He has been produced before the relevant court for further legal proceedings.