Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Friday, reviewed the progress of the ongoing Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Manipur, including issues on the execution of the fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border.

During the meeting, held at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, officials of Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), a unit of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), briefed the Governor on the progress and highlighted matters related to land acquisition, approach roads, fencing, security, manpower, etc, a Raj Bhavan communique stated.

The BRTF further gave a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing border fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border, which aims to bolster security and curb illegal cross-border activities.

Officials also reported that the BRTF had begun border fencing work between Border Pillars 77 and 78, as well as on the unfenced sections between Border Pillars 79 and 80.

They also stated that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing a 20.862 km fence and road, and the project is currently underway.

The Centre has completed a 9.214 km-long border fencing project at Moreh, a key trade hub along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. (PCCF), Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Commissioner, Home, Secretary to Governor, and officials from Assam Rifles attended the meeting, among others.

The Deputy Commissioner of the five border districts also attended the review meeting via video conference.

The Indian government plans to fence the entire 1,643 km porous border at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore, despite strong objections from several voluntary organizations representing the Nagas and the Kukis.

So far, approximately 10 km of border fencing has been completed in the Tengnoupal district.

Moreover, the center has also restricted the Free Movement Regime along the Manipur-Myanmar border.