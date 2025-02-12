Imphal: Normal activities along Manipur’s border districts of Tengnoupal and Chandel came to a grinding halt following a total shutdown, protesting against coercive construction of border fencing and scrapping of the Free Movement Regime along the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

The protests organized by the Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO), representing the 11 Naga Tribes of Manipur’s Chandel district were supported by several Kuki organizations including the Kuki Chief Association Chandel District Committee.

The protests – shut down, and rallies held at the district headquarters of Chandel and Tengnoupal, and Chakpikarong – that started at 6 am have ended at 6 pm.

In response to the protests, all shops, business establishments, educational institutes, and almost all government offices and banks remained closed.

Private vehicles were off the roads.

During the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, through the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel.

Indian government’s plan to fence the entire 1,643 km porous border is at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore, despite several voluntary organizations of the Nagas and the Kukis oppositions.

Approximately, ten km of border fencing has been completed so far in the Tengnoupal district.

Moreover, the center has also restricted the Free Movement Regime along the Manipur-Myanmar border.