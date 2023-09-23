Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Saturday that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between Manipur and Myanmar has been suspended.

The FMR is a mutually agreed arrangement between the two countries that allows people living along the border on either side to travel up to 16 km inside the other country without a visa.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Singh said that the FMR has been suspended due to the illegal migration of tribal Kuki-Chin peoples into Manipur from Myanmar, which is one of the key issues in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur.

He also said that the Central government has been requested to permanently close the agreement in Manipur.

India shares a 1643 km long border with Myanmar, and Manipur alone shares around 398 km of the porous border with Myanmar. Only 6 km of the Manipur-Myanmar border is fenced so far.

Singh also highlighted the importance of border fencing to check the influx of illegal immigrants. He said that work for fencing along the international boundary by identifying some vulnerable stretches has been awarded to the Border Road Organisation.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government has resolved to continue the functioning of the cabinet sub-committee which was formed with Minister Letpao Haokip as the chairmen to check and identify illegal immigrants coming from outside, with an objective to protect and safeguard the future generation of the indigenous people.

Over 2700 Myanmar nationals are taking refuge at different detention centers in Manipur.