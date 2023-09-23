Guwahati: The Manipur government on Saturday (September 23) revoked all orders issued regarding the suspension of mobile data services in the state with effect from September 23.

Internet services were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the strife-torn state on May 3 this year.

The order issued by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on September 23, 2023, to revoke suspension of internet services in the state read, “Whereas an order in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) Rules, 2017 to suspend mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of state of Manipur was issued on May 3, 2023 for a period of five days based on the report furnished by Director General of Police, Manipur, in connection with the volatile law and order situation in the state of Manipur, and which was extended from time to time and remains in force till today.”

“Whereas the by Director General of Police, Manipur informed that the incidents of violence have comparatively lessened in the state and law and order situation has improved with the request to relax the suspension of internet, mobile data and MMS services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur in view of the positive development,” the order read.

“Now, therefore the Governor of Manipur is pleased to revoke all orders issued regarding the suspension of mobile data services under Rule 2 of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) Rules, 2017 and hereby orders the restoration of MMS over mobile service providers, mobile internet data services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur normally with effect from September 23, 2023. All mobile service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order,” the order further read.

At least 175 people have been killed and 1,108 have been left injured, while 32 others are still missing in the over four-month-long ethnic clashes in the state.