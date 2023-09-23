Guwahati: A group of armed robbers reportedly broke into the house of a businessman in Bamunimaidam in Guwahati, Assam on Friday night and stole Rs. 10 lakh worth of jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

The robbers, numbering between six and seven armed with daggers and sprayed the businessman, Pranjit Das, and his family with an unknown substance before making off with the loot.

A case has been filed at the Chandmari Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

The accused reportedly came on two-wheelers.

Locals following the incident alleged that there were no patrolling in the area further adding that police presence in the area is very scarce.

The area where the incident took place falls just in between Noonmati PS and Chandmari PS.

However, no one was reported to be injured in the incident.