GUWAHATI: There will be no sale of alcohol in Kamprup-Metro district of Assam, including Guwahati city, on Sunday (September 24).

This was announced by the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam via an order.

Sunday (September 24) will be observed as a “dry day” in Kamrup-Metro district of Assam, including Guwahati, on the occasion of Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva.

The office of the Kamrup-Metro district commissioner (DC) informed that September 24 shall be treated as a “Dry Day” under Rule-326 (b) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.

“Accordingly, all Wholesale/Bonded Warehouse, Composite License/Microbrewery license, IMFL/Beer Retails ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops including Club ‘ON’ and Country Spirit Shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed i.e. ‘Dry Day,” the order reads.

“Any violation of the order will attract penal action as per relevant provisions of Assam Excise Act and Rules,” it added.