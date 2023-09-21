Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contingency basis for the official vehicle of the Civil Judges (Sr. Division), Kamrup (M).

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates shall have to pass Class VIII. Apart from that the candidate must possess a valid Driving License

Selection Procedure : The selection process will be held in two stages. The first stage would be Driving/ Screening Test and the second stage would be the Interview/Viva-voce.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant testimonial/certificate and 4(four) recent passport sized photographs to the The District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup(M), Guwahati, Panbazar, Pincode-781001.

Last date for receipt of applications is 4th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here