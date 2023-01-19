Assam Career Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam.
Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary / Personal Assistant, Optometrist / Vision Technician and Healthcare Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant.
Name of post : Secretary / Personal Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in any stream
Experience : Experience in handling bulk communications, drafting & composing, Media & Publicity. Candidates having experience of independently handling secretarial jobs of corporate office will be given preference
Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience
Age : Not above 40 years
Name of post : Optometrist / Vision Technician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Optometry / Equivalent
Experience : Fresh candidates may also apply
Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience
Name of post : Healthcare Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant & Nursing from a recognized institution
Experience : Fresh candidates may also apply
Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by January 28, 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
