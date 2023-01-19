Assam Career Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary / Personal Assistant, Optometrist / Vision Technician and Healthcare Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant.

Name of post : Secretary / Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in any stream

Experience : Experience in handling bulk communications, drafting & composing, Media & Publicity. Candidates having experience of independently handling secretarial jobs of corporate office will be given preference

Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience

Age : Not above 40 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Optometrist / Vision Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Optometry / Equivalent

Experience : Fresh candidates may also apply

Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience

Also Read : Assam Career : RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Healthcare Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant & Nursing from a recognized institution

Experience : Fresh candidates may also apply

Salary : Negotiable benefitting to experience

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by January 28, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in