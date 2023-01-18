Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre for NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.
ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre for NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Technical Officer (Social Worker), Project Research Associate III, Project Assistant (Research Assistant) under the project “A comprehensive study for upper Gastrointestinal cancers (esophageal & stomach) and nasopharyngeal cancer in Northeast India.”
Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Social Worker)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Social Sciences/ Sociology / Anthropology/ MSW and allied subject from a recognized University with 5 (five) years of relevant work experience in a recognized institution. Or Master’s degree in Social Sciences/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ MSW and allied
subject.
Salary : Rs. 32,000/-per month
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years
Name of post : Project Research Associate III
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : PhD in life sciences or equivalent, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCT) Journal
Salary : Rs. 54,000/-per month + HRA
Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years
Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Science subjects from a recognized University with 3 (three) years of relevant work experience in a recognized institution. Or Master’s degree in Science subjects from a recognized University
Salary : Rs. 31,000/-per month
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years
How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self- attested, on https://forms.gle/SeRkR9pvupRiMopy5 on or before 03/02/2023 upto 17:30 hours.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
