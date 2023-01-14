Assam Career Apply for Media Consultant vacancy in IASST

Applications are invited for various media positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Media Consultant on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Media Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in mass communication and journalism, public relations or related field. Candidates pursuing Bachelor’s degree in science will be preferred; However, this is not an absolute requirement.

Work Experience :Minimum 2 years of work experience in Social Media management including experience in designing and implementing successful digital marketing campaigns, photo, video, and text editing tools. Retired Govt. Officials recently retired from their service preferably from the Govt. Dept. such as DAVP/DIPR or any other Central Govt./State Govt./Autonomous Bodies/ PSU/PSE having experience in media/publicity work along with proficiency in MS Office-Excel, PowerPoint and Word in recognized Institutions may also apply

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Only Indian citizens between the age of 25 years to 62 years as on the last date of receipt of application shall be made eligible.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within February 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

