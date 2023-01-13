Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associate(s) (on purely temporary basis) in the Department of Sanskrit.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Sanskrit

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in Sanskrit with NET/SLET

Specialization :

i) Veda- I (Group B)

ii) Darsan- I (Group-C)

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- (fixed) per month.

Also Read : SIDBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 15 vacancies

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th January 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Contractual Warden vacancies in Oil India Limited

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/ documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Shweta Tiwari’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant and youthful