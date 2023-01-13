Assam Career Apply for Contractual Warden vacancies in Oil India Limited

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual

Warden (Female) for School of Nursing purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Warden (Female) for School of Nursing

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelors degree in any discipline from Government Recognized University/ Institute

(ii)Minimum 01(One) year post qualification work experience as Warden in a hostel.

OR

(i) Diploma in Housekeeping/Catering from Government Recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Minimum 01(One) year post qualification work experience as Warden in a hostel.

Age Limit : Minimum: 28 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 50 years, OBC-NCL: 53 years, SC/ST: 55 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th January 2023 from 7 AM to 10 AM in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply : Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this

advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the

Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

