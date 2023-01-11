Assam Career Apply for District Coordinator vacancy in PHE Goalpara

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Goalpara Division, Goalpara under Jal Jeevan Mission, DWSM, Goalpara.

The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Goalpara Division, Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for District Coordinator (ISA) on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Coordinator (ISA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Sociology, Social Works from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience : At least 2 years experience in Relevant Field. Computer knowledge in MS Office/OS and Internet. Good social, analytical, communication, inter-personal and planning skills. Knowledge of Assamese, English, Hindi and other local languages

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th January 2023 from 11 AM onwards in O/0 the Executive Engincer (PHE), Goalpara Division, Goalpara

How to apply : Candidates can send their application form to medwsmglpa@gmail.com keeping the subject as application for the post of District Co-ordinator (ISA). Last Date of application submission is 14th January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

