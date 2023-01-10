NECTAR Recruitment 2023 Apply for Project Assistant & Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR).

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistants and Multi-Tasking Staff in Assam and Tripura.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Science/Engineering/Technology or equivalent from a recognized University.

Essential Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in project implementation of similar nature.

Upper Age Limit: 40 Years

Job Roles : Project Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Project Co-Ordinator in implementation of the project ‘Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi’. She/He will be responsible for overseeing projects from the initial implementation through to completion along with the Project Co-Ordinator. He shall coordinate with stakeholders, people and processes to deliver projects on time, within budget and with the desired outcomes aligned to objectives

Location: Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam

Name of post : Project Assistant (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Qualification : MBA in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized University.

Essential Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing.

Upper Age Limit: 40 Years

Job Roles : Project Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Project Co-Ordinator in implementation of the project ‘Improving Sustainability of Traditional Terracotta and Pottery Business in Asharikandi’. She/He will be responsible to plan, develop and oversee the execution of different marketing strategies to promote the products. She/He will also be involved in creating awareness of the products among potential customers.

Location: Guwahati with frequent field visit to the Project Site in Asharikandi, Dhubri District, Assam.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff for BCDI

No. of posts : 1

Salary : On daily wages basis

Qualification : Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 Years

Job Roles : General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section/Unit, carrying of files & other papers within the building, Photocopying, sending of FAX, assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc.

Location: Agartala, Tripura

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Prescribed format given in Annexure-I only in online mode to the email ID: recruitment@nectar.org.in. Last date of submission of application is 24.01.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

