Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Manipur Institute of Management Studies (MIMS) on contract basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of MIMS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As prescribed by the UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

Desirable : Specialization in Banking, Finance and Insurance

Honorarium : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- only per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th January 2023 at 10 AM in Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents between 9 AM and 10 AM on the same day

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

