Tripura Jobs ONGC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Officer – Field Medical Officer (FMO) on contract basis at ONGC Tripura Asset, Agartala.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer– Field Medical Officer (FMO)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 1,05,000/- (Rupees one lakh five thousand only)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on January 12, 2023 from 10 AM onwards in ONGC Mahila Samiti Hall, ONGC Tripura Asset, Agartala

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ongcindia.com/ up to January 8, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

