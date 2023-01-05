GAIL Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 277 vacancies

Applications are invited for 277 vacant managerial and technical positions in GAIL (India) Limited.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 277 vacant posts of Managers, Engineers and Officers.

Name of post : Chief Manager (Renewable Energy)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks.

Experience : Minimum 12 (twelve) years post-qualification executive in line experience (Including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in the field of Renewable Energy in the area of Wind/Solar/Hydrogen in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (one) year post-qualification executive in line experience (Including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in the field of Renewable Energy in the area of Wind/Solar/Hydrogen in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Chemical)

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) of Project Commissioning/ Maintenance in Petrochemical Plant/ Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Fertilizer Plant only of State / Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or

Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute, as an employee of that Plant/ Undertaking/ Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 53

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) of Project Commissioning/ Maintenance in Petrochemical Plant/ Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Fertilizer Plant or in construction/ commissioning/operations & maintenance of Oil and Gas cross country pipelines/ City Gas Distribution Network (CGD) of

State/Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute, as an employee of that Plant/ Undertaking/ Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 28

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) of Project Commissioning/ Maintenance in Petrochemical Plant/ Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Fertilizer Plant or in construction/ commissioning/operations & maintenance of Oil and Gas cross country pipelines/ City Gas Distribution Network (CGD) of

State/Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute, as an employee of that Plant/ Undertaking/ Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control/

Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical &

Electronics with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) of Project Commissioning/ Maintenance in Petrochemical Plant/ Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Fertilizer Plant or in construction/ commissioning/operations & maintenance of Oil and Gas cross country pipelines/ City Gas Distribution Network (CGD) of

State/Central Government Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute, as an employee of that Plant/ Undertaking/ Organization

Name of post : Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/ TM))

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical &

Telecommunication with minimum 65% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post- qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in Telecom/Telemetry functions in State/ Central Government/ Department(s)/ Organisation(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/

Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Metallurgy)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Metallurgy/ Metallurgy & Materials with minimum 65 % Marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in Metallurgy/Metallurgy & Materials testing / In-situ Metallography & damage mechanism identification of static equipment in Petrochemical Plant/ Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Fertilizer Plant /Oil and Gas cross country pipelines of State/Central Government

Undertaking(s) / Large Private Sector Organization(s) of repute, as an employee of that Plant/ Undertaking/ Organization.

Name of post : Senior Officer (Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/ Fire & Safety with minimum 60% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in Fire & Safety discipline in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization.

Name of post : Senior Officer (C&P)

No. of posts : 32

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Metallurgy / Civil/ Telecommunication with minimum 65% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in the Contract & Procurement/ Materials Management/ Stores & Purchase department in State/ Central Government/ Department(s)/ Organisation(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization

Name of post : Senior Officer (Marketing)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% Marks and Two years MBA

with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with minimum 65% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post- qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in marketing functions in State/ Central Government/ Department(s)/ Organisation(s)/ Undertaking(s)and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/Institution(s) /

Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization

Name of post : Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in

Economics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance

with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./ B.Sc.) with Honours in Maths with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduation (B.A./B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks. OR Graduate in Engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech. with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with

minimum 65% Marks. In case of the candidates having two years MBA with specialization in Finance, preference will be given to those candidates who are having graduation degree in commerce

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in Finance/ Accounts Department in State/ Central Government Department(s) / Organisation(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/

Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization

Name of post : Senior Officer (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 24

Qualification : Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resources Management with minimum 65% Marks. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% Marks and Two years Master Degree/ Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial

Relations with minimum 65% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification executive in line experience (Including

experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in various HR functions in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) of repute, as an employee of that Organization

Name of post : Officer (Security)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Bachelor degree of minimum 3 years with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 03 (Three) years post qualification experience as Inspector in Central Armed Police Force Organizations (Assam Rifles, CISF, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, National Security Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal) preferably having experience in Security installations and firefighting / first

aid.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.gailonline.com/ up to February 2, 2023 ( up to 6 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

