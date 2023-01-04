Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions in the project titled “ICMR-DHR Centers of Excellence (CoE)” at Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist IV (B) Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Masters in Chemistry with 2 yrs of experience in working with Startup/Academic Institute/ Industry working in the field of Electrochemistry, Nanotechnology and sensor development.

Candidate should have minimum 1st class in 10th, 12th, Bachelors and Masters.

Preferable Qualification: Experience in development of Biosensors, have good understanding of Data Analysis, worked on various characterization instruments

Salary : Rs. 52199.50 per month

Name of post : Project Research Scientist IV (B) Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Masters in Biotechnology with 2 yrs of experience in working with Startup/Academic Institute/ Industry working in Nanotechnology, Nanoparticle fabrication, sensor development and optimization

Candidate should have minimum 1st class in 10th, 12th, Bachelors and Masters.

Preferable Qualification: Experience in development of Biosensors, have good understanding of Data Analysis, worked on various characterization instruments

Salary : Rs. 52199.50 per month

Name of post : Project Research Scientist V Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech with 7 years experience or M.Tech with 5 years experience from reputed institution or

recognized university preferably in the field of Chemical Engg. with research experience in the field of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Biosensor, Bio-electronics.

Candidate should have minimum 1st class in 10th, 12th, B.Tech and M.Tech

Preferable Qualification: Expertise in Nano Science, Nanotechnology, Nanobiotechnology and hands-on experience in characterizing facility such as AFM, ESD, etc.

Salary : Rs. 55439.40 per month

Name of post : Project Research Scientist VI Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech with 7years experience or M.Tech with 5years experience from reputed institution or

recognized university preferably in the field of Chemical Engg. with research experience in the field of Biotechnology/ Bio-Sciences and Engg with research experience in the field of Nano Biotechnology, Biomaterials, Biophysics, Bio Microfluidics

Candidate should have minimum 1st class in 10th, 12th, B.Tech and M.Tech

Preferable Qualification: Expertise in Nano Science, Nanotechnology, Nanobiotechnology and hands-on experience in characterizing facility such as DWS etc.

Salary : Rs. 58639.84 per month

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in the online interview on January 12, 2023 (Thursday) from 10:30 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates can send advance copy of CV mentioning all educational qualification, experience etc. must be send to nano_off@iitg.ac.in latest by 09/01/2023 (5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

