Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the positions of Catering Service Providers.

Name of post : Catering Service Provider

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have experience of cooking in office establishments and educational institutions

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or curriculum vitae (CV) to career@gcuniversity.ac.in