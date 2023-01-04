Assam Career Office of the Deputy Commissioner Jorhat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions by Office of the Deputy Commissioner Jorhat .

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager-MIS Specialist on contractual basis under PMAY-HFA(U) Assam for Jorhat Municipal Board.

Name of post : City Project Manager-MIS Specialist (for Jorhat Municipal Board)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate / Graduate Degree in Computer Science, Computer Application, Information Technology

ii) At least 3 years of experience in Mission Mode Program or equivalent

iii) Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage

iv) Candidates domicile from the relevant ULBs / town is preferred

v) Experience in evaluating Urban Infrastructure Investments and helping city governments to use a range of options for financing projects

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam Energy Development Agency Recruitment 2023

vi) Expertise in preparation of DPR, financial tenability and viability analysis of projects

vii) Ability to assists ULBs to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances

viii) Excellent shorthand / computer typewriting speed both Assamese & English

ix) Prior experience in related field will be added advantage

x) Familiar with the rules & procedures of Urban Local Government

xi) Fluency in Local Language is essential

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 32 vacancies in Prison Department

Age Limit : 27-45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on January 10, 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall of DC’s Office, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates must bring filled-up Standard Form of Application along with self-attested two sets of photocopy of all certificates along with original documents and photographs for verification during interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : How working moms can prepare their children before they travel without them?