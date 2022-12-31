Assam Career Apply for 32 vacancies in Prison Department

Applications are invited for 32 vacant positions in Prison Department Assam.

Prison Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 32 vacant posts of Assistant Jailor.

Name of post : Assistant Jailor

No. of posts : 32 [ Unreserved : 23, OBC / MOBC : 3, SC : 1, ST(P) : 3, ST(H) : 2]

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade pay Rs. 8700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Educational qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University

Age: 21 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2001 and on or after 01.07.1982).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the SLPRB website(www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 07-01-2023 and the last date of receiving application will be 05-02-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

