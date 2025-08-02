Imphal: The Cyber Crime Unit of Manipur Police arrested two persons from Assam on Friday for allegedly operating mule bank accounts used in cyber frauds.

The arrests were made during a special operation at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Khuman Lampak, in Imphal West district.

The accused have been identified as Bikram Basumatary (31) of Barpeta district and Sudem Basumatary (35) of Chirang district in Assam.

According to the police, the two were part of a network that created and managed bank accounts on behalf of cyber criminals. These mule accounts were allegedly used to receive, transfer, and launder proceeds from illegal online activities.

The individuals were also involved in collecting sensitive data, including Aadhaar numbers and bank credentials, police said.

Two such accounts operated by the accused have been linked to economic offences reported in various states, as recorded in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The action is part of the broader crackdown on organized cybercrime under Operation Chakra, launched earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In June, the CBI conducted searches at 42 locations across India in connection with cyber fraud cases.

The operation led to the identification of over 8.5 lakh mule bank accounts spread across more than 700 bank branches nationwide.