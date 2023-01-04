Assam Career Assam Energy Development Agency Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA).

Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant.

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2 [ General : 1, SC / ST : 1]

Qualification : Candidates having minimum educational qualification of Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from any well-reputed institution approved by AICTE.

Also Read : Indian Bureau of Mines Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Law Officer vacancy

Experience : Candidates must have at least two years experience in the field of renewable energy and energy conservation sector.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000.00- Rs. 49,000.00 per month and Grade Pay of Rs. 8700.00 (Pay Band-2) plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules of AEDA notified from time to time.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 20 years and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST candidates ( as admissible in Govt. of Assam).

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 1150 vacancies in SLPRB

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form published in Part-IX of Assam Gazette along with self-attested copies of testimonials to the Director, Assam Energy Development Agency, Ground Floor, Bigyan Bhavan, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781005. The last date of submission of applications is February 2, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Winter skincare hacks for rejuvenating dry skin quickly