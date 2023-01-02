Assam Career Apply for 1150 vacancies in SLPRB

Applications are invited for 1150 vacancies under State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam.

Name of post : Excise Constable in Excise Department, Assam

No. of posts : 222

Educational Qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-49,000 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade pay Rs.5000/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age : 18 to 30 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1992). Relaxations :Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC

Name of post : Grade-IV staff

No. of posts : 915 [ Assam Police : 458, Assam Commando Battalions : 360, DGCD & CGHG, Assam : 97]

Designation wise vacancies :

Assam Police :

Cook : 303

Barber : 66

Water Carrier : 32

Dhobi : 39

Cobbler : 4

Attendant : 5

Grass Cutter : 2

Syce : 7

Assam Commando Battalions :

Cook : 100

Water Carrier : 90

Dhobi : 40

Barber : 40

Gardener : 5

Painter : 5

Safai Karmachari : 35

Electrician : 5

Plumber : 5

Carpenter : 10

Mason : 10

Tailor : 15

DGCD & CGHG, Assam

Cook : 29

Water Carrier : 11

Dhobi : 24

Barber : 13

Cobbler : 20

Pay Scale :

Assam Police

Rs. 12000-52000, Grade Pay – 4400/- for the post of Attendent

Rs. 12000-52000, Grade Pay – 3900/- for the post of Cook, Barber, Water Carrier, Dhobi, Cobbler, Grass Cutter & Syce.

Assam Commando Battalions :

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000, Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- for the post of Cook, Water Carrier,

Dhobi, Barber, Gardener, Painter, Safai Karmachari, Electrician, Plumber, Carpenter, Mason & Tailor.

DGCD & CGHG, Assam :

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000, Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Educational Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Addition essential qualification /Requirement :-

Electrician :- Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks.

Plumber :- Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training

Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks.

Carpenter :- Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training

Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks

Mason :- Minimum two year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks.

Tailor :- Minimum two year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks

Cook :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year working experience certificate from a recognized / registered Cooking Institution or Hotel will carry 5 marks. Registered Cooking Institute / Hotel registration number must be reflected in the certificate.

Water Carrier :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

Dhobi :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from a registered Laundry / Dry Cleaner will carry 5 marks. Registered Laundry / Dry Cleaner registration Number must be reflected in the certificate.

Barber :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from registered Saloon /Beauty Parlour will carry 5 marks. Registered Saloon /Parlour registration Number must be reflected in the certificate.

Gardener :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from registered Nursery will carry 5 marks. Registered Nursery registration Number must be reflected in the certificate.

Painter :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from registered Painting Institutions / Paint Dealer will carry 5 marks. Registered Painting Institutions /Paint Dealers registration Number must be reflected in the certificate

Safai Karmachari :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year work experience certificate from registered NGO/ Municipality Board / Govt. Departments will carry 5 marks. Registered NGOs registration Number must be reflected in the certificate.

Cobbler :- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Two years experience in leather work such as preparation of shoes from Central / State Government Institution.

Age :

For the posts of Assam Commando Battalions :- 18 to 25 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1997).

For the posts of Assam Police, DGCD & CHGH AND F & ES :- 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982).

Relaxations :Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

Name of post : Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam

No. of posts : 13

Educational Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Additional Qualification : Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

or

Minimum 01 (one) year working experience certificate from a recognized / registered Cooking Institution or Hotel will carry 5 marks. Registered Cooking Institute / Hotel registration number must be reflected in the certificate

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-49,000 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade pay Rs.5000/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age : 18 to 30 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1992). Relaxations :Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC

Age Limit : 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982).

Relaxations :Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 10-01-2023 and the last date of receiving application will be 08-02-2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

