Indian Bureau of Mines Recruitment 2023 Apply for Law Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various legal positions in Indian Bureau of Mines.

Indian Bureau of Mines, a Subordinate Office of Ministry of Mines, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Law Officer.

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Applicant should have Full time three years bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) OR 05 years integrated LLB degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA course from Bar

Council of India recognized Institute / College / University.

(b) Applicant must have been registered as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India/ State Bar Council in terms of Advocate’s Act, 1961.

(c) Applicant should have been a practicing advocate with minimum 3 years’ experience before any Court of Law in India or having working experience of minimum of 3 years as a legal professional with any PSU/Govt. department or with a large private organisation post minimum qualification of LLB.

(d) Applicant should be fully conversant with practice and procedure in all Civil Matters before Courts including Arbitration, Labour Laws, Company Law and experience in drafting of Petitions, Applications, Affidavits, Memorandum of Appeal Contract/Services Agreement & other related matters etc.

(e) Applicant must have excellent written and oral communication and interpersonal skills, knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point etc. are essential.

(f) Preference should be given to the applicants who have experience as an advocate in the supreme court/high court in the matters related to Mines and Minerals industry or working with legal department of a mining PSU /Govt. dept/ Large Pvt. Company

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application forms along with relevant supporting documents on or before 28.02.2023 via email (ho-office@ibm.gov.in) followed by hard copies by post to Indian Bureau of Mines, Nagpur.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

